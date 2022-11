EL PASO, Texas- The winds will begin to kick up early in the week seeing around 30-mile-per-hour gusts on Sunday.

Those gusts will be consistently blowing in the mid '20s on Sunday as well.

Temperatures are also be cooling off with the overnights dropping into the low 30s.

There is a 20% chance of a wintry mix on Wednesday with Thursday morning possibly seeing a 10% chance of snow.