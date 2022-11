EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two.

The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s.

There is no precipitation in the forecast currently.

Winds will pick up slightly midweek to around 30 miles per hour gusts but will fade as the week goes on.