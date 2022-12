EL PASO, Texas- The weather in the Borderland is shaping nicely for New Year's Eve.

The high temperature will be around 63 degrees while the overnight will dip to about 42.

Winds will be light at around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

New Year's Day will be a different story. The rains will begin in the evening and will continue into Monday.

Winds will also pick up after the holiday with gusts at around 40 miles per hour