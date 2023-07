EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital following a serious crash in West El Paso, according to emergency responders.

One person suffered minor injures and the other suffered critical injuries.

The four-vehicle crash happened on the intersection of Mesa and N. Desert Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.