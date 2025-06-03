Anthony ISD is offering free meals for children this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While schools close for the summer, some keep their cafeterias open. The Anthony ISD is making sure no child goes hungry by offering free summer meals for children under 18.

Children ages one through 18 can receive a free and nutritious meal through Anthony ISD's Summer Food Service Program. The program will provide meals within the Anthony and Canutillo area.

AISD said registration or proof of income is not required for meal pickup. Any child may walk up to a distribution site and collect their meal.

Meals must be consumed on-site to comply with Texas Department of Agriculture requirements.

The program runs from June 2 to July 11, Monday through Thursday. The district will close and not serve meals on June 19 and July 1-4, 2025.

Meal site locations and times are listed below, according to AISD:



Anthony Elementary School

610 S. 6th St, Anthony, TX 79821

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 AM

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Anthony Middle and High Schools (Anthony Secondary Schools Cafeteria)

813 S. 6th St, Anthony, TX 79821

Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 AM

Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 PM



Los Torres Altos Park

Torres Altos St., Anthony, TX 79821

Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 AM

Lunch: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

Triangle Park Enrique Miramontes

Located between Richard White and Franklin Street

Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



Gallegos Park (Starts June 16)

6209, 7361 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835

Lunch: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM



Wet ‘N’ Wild Water World

8804 S. Desert Blvd, Anthony, TX 79821

Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00 PM



Canutillo Schools (ACE & ALS Programs Only)

June 16, 2025 – July 11, 2025



Bill Childress Elementary School

7700 Cap Carter Rd, Vinton, TX 79821

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Canutillo Elementary School

651 Canutillo Ave., Canutillo, TX 79835

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Jose H. Damian Elementary School

6300 Strahan Rd, El Paso, TX 79932

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School

6550 Westside Dr., El Paso, TX 79932

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Deanna Davenport Elementary School

8401 Remington Dr., Canutillo, TX 79835

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM