NMSU partners with Verizon for STEM Achievers program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- While some kids put their books away for the summer, a group of Las Cruces middle schoolers have been tinkering away. Verizon and NMSU created a space for the curious through the Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program.

The three-week program engaged students with projects involving drones, robotics, virtual reality and even artificial intelligence. Verizon said students are paired with mentors to learn about higher education opportunities in their community.

"We're most excited about this program is not only the skills that students are learning," said Emily Bosland, Verizon's Senior Director of Responsible Business. "But making the connection between building technology and how technology can be used to solve social challenges."

Today, students competed in a Shark Tank-style elimination round to showcase their projects, and teachers selected the winners.