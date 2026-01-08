Avoiding the post-holiday slump

The holidays are over, and this week means back to school for tens of thousands of borderland students. If you're having a hard time getting back into the swing of things, don't be too hard on yourself. It's a transition that could take some time, and experts say that's ok.

Psychologist Dr. Adriana Hort says the month of January tends to bring with it feelings of sadness, blues, depression, and more.

Experts recommend keeping routines as stable as possible, while making sure they stay active and connected to others.

"There is this thing we call behavioral activation, which is a treatment tool for symptoms of depression and depression itself, that's just getting us to do something. Instead of waiting to feel good and motivated, you do it and then the mood will follow," Hort says. She sa ys parents can talk to their children about how they feel about going back to school. Asking if they're nervous or stressed, and then sharing problem solving tactics with them.

For younger children, help them label their feelings, since they may not have the words to express their emotions. One coping skill is to set small goals, like setting aside 15 minutes for a dedicated activity to get children invovled. Involve praise, and positive reinforcement.

"Let's say, oh, my child's in bed all day, and they don't want to do anything. A small goal can be 15 minutes of a fun activity, and then you really want to focus on the praise and making it feel good, because what, what really Battles depression is that positive reinforcement," Hort adds.

And no matter what age you are...time outside in the sunlight can do a world of good. Sunlight helps with seratonin levels, and has a positive impact on mood.