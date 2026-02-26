Braden’s Home of Hope grand opening

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Children who are going through some of life's toughest moments now have a special place of their own to go for help. Braden's Home of Hope at 2616 Montana is a special place where those grieving the loss of a loved one can open up, receive counseling, and connect with others who understand. This is the region's first permanent bereavement center for children. It's open to the public. For more information, call (915) 532-6004 or click here: https://cgcelpaso.org/

