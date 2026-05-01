Skip to Content
Video

Kiosk fire extinguished inside Cielo Vista Mall

By
Published 10:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A small kiosk caught fire inside Cielo Vista Mall Friday morning, the El Paso Fire Department said.

According to EPFD, the call for the fire came in just after 5 a.m. Multiple units responded but reported no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. No word on what caused the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.