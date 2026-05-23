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PLEDGE 4/11/26 PURPLE HEART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2ND GRADE

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PLEDGE 4/11/26 PURPLE HEART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2ND GRADE

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Lauren Romero

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