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Military Monday: Honoring SSG Charles Scott and PFC Charles Scott

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Published 7:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Military Monday: Honoring a father and son.

Charles Scott is a retired Staff Sergeant who served in the U.S. Army from 1996-2014.

His son, Private First Class Charles Scott, joined the Army in June of Last Year.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

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Katrina Villarreal

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