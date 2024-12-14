Today is election day: Key details for El Paso and Socorro runoff elections

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today marks Election Day for the December 2024 runoff elections in the City of El Paso and the City of Socorro. These runoffs will determine the winners for races where candidates did not secure more than 50% of the vote during the November general election.

Voter Resources

Voters are encouraged to prepare by visiting the El Paso County Elections website for essential tools and information:



My Voter Dashboard: Check voter registration status, view voting history, access sample ballots, and more. Visit My Voter Dashboard.

Election Day Vote Centers: Cast your vote at any of the 93 countywide vote centers. Find the nearest location and real-time wait times. Locate Vote Centers.

Identification Requirements: Bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID or complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. Learn More.

Ballot by Mail: If voting in person after requesting a mail ballot, surrender the mail ballot at the polling place or vote provisionally. Drop-offs are available at designated locations today until 7 p.m.