Oscar Ugarte, candidate for El Paso County Sheriff

Name: Oscar Ugarte

Age: 40

Party: Democrat

Occupation: El Paso County Constable, Precinct 1

Relevant Experience: I am a first-generation American. I was born to Mexican parents and raised in El Paso, Texas and graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso. While still attending High School, I joined the school’s law enforcement program, where my passion for law enforcement continued. At the young age of 19, I joined The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, as a Corrections Officer. In 2005, I obtained his peace officer license from the State of Texas and became a police officer for the City of Socorro, Texas. In 2007, I sought an opportunity to further my law enforcement career and became a court bailiff for the El Paso County Council of Judges. Then, in 2011, I joined the El Paso County Constable’s Office as a Deputy Constable. In March 2016, I decided to enter a leadership position in my career to serve our community and constituents better. Shortly after, I ran for and was successfully elected as Constable, Precinct 1, and was re-elected in 2019.

Personal: I am a proud first-generation American and a Ysleta High School graduate. I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration from Park University and my master’s degree in criminal justice with a certificate of administration of justice and a cyber security-threat detection certificate from Webster University. Currently, I am the elected Constable for El Paso County’s Precinct 1 and the proud father of a five-year son.

Website: OscarUgarte.com

Oscar Ugarte is running for El Paso County Sheriff. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

As far east El Paso expands, how do you plan to address the rising need for more law enforcement patrolling the newly populated areas?

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is designed to service unincorporated communities that are not within the jurisdiction of a municipality/ township. The Sheriff’s Office is the highest-funded department in El Paso County government. As the far East Side continues to grow, I have no doubt that the department will continue to be adequately funded to respond to newly generated public safety needs while addressing existing challenges. Under my direction, I intend to exert federal funding opportunities from the U.S. Department of Justice to increase personnel and avoid tapping into local taxpayer dollars.

How will you attract more deputies and detention officers to the Sheriff’s Office?

Attracting more deputies and detention officers to the Sheriff’s Office is a priority because our community's safety depends on having a well-staffed, motivated force. First, I will work to ensure that our deputies and detention officers receive competitive pay and benefits that reflect the challenging work they do. Additionally, I will focus on improving the work environment by ensuring access to the latest training, support for mental health, and opportunities for career advancement.

Beyond that, I believe in fostering a culture of respect, inclusion, and community engagement. I will work to create a department where our officers feel valued, supported, and connected to the communities they serve. This approach will help attract not just more officers, but the right officers who are committed to making a positive difference in El Paso County.

What improvements, if any, would you make to the crisis intervention team?

While the CIT offers sensible approaches to mental health crises, it’s important to recognize that it was initiated nearly three years ago and has not been met with the ambition needed to properly respond to mental health incidents.

As Sheriff, recognizing and addressing mental health will be a top priority by requiring that all incoming deputies receive CIT Training to implement in their daily duties. This initiative translates to extending the existing two-week timeline of training to ensure that deputies tasked with protecting our community are properly trained and are equipped with the resources to prioritize de-escalation and connect residents with clinicians from our local mental health authority.

What is your stance on the new Texas law that allows law enforcement officers to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally?

As a proud first-generation American, I’m firmly against SB4. This law forces local law enforcement to take on the role of immigration enforcement, which is not our job. Our focus should be on protecting our community, not dividing it. SB4 undermines trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve, making it harder for people—especially migrants—to report crimes or seek help when they need it most.

Instead of criminalizing migrants, we should be working towards solutions that respect human rights and uphold our values as a compassionate community. I believe in prioritizing public safety and community trust, not fear and division. As Sheriff, I will stand against policies like SB4 that threaten the safety and unity of El Paso County.

The county has seen a recent rise in shootings involving young people. How do you plan to stem the issue?

In my conversation with voters while out block-walking, one of the most pressing concerns is youth gun violence. As Sheriff, I intend to increase the department’s presence in unincorporated areas that are not serviced by municipal law enforcement agencies, where most of these shootings are taking place. Desert areas like Red Sands pose a challenge due to the lack of roadway infrastructure for emergency vehicles, but that does not take away from the responsibility of law enforcement to respond to criminal activity. Mobile Command Posts are strategies worth investing in to increase law enforcement visibility in large group gatherings, where it is currently inexistent, provoking the level of crime recently seen.

I am committed to working with regional law enforcement agencies to combat these challenges together and believe that a Sheriff’s office more heavily involved with our youth and out in the community will serve as a deterrent for a lot of these crimes taking place within our region.

School safety is an important issue for many El Pasoans. What do you believe is the role of the Sheriff in protecting El Paso’s students?

School safety is one of my top priorities, and as Sheriff, I believe it’s our duty to ensure that every student in El Paso feels safe and secure while they’re learning. The role of the Sheriff’s Office is to work closely with school administrators, parents, and local law enforcement to create a comprehensive approach to safety.

This means maintaining a strong presence in and around our schools through resource officers who are trained to handle situations involving students with care and understanding. It also means being proactively working to identify and address potential threats before they escalate. I believe in the importance of partnerships with mental health professionals, educators, and community leaders to create an environment where students feel supported and heard.

By fostering open lines of communication and building trust with the student bodies, we can ensure that our schools are not just physically safe but are also nurturing environments where students can thrive. As Sheriff, I’m committed to using all resources available to protect our children and ensure that our schools remain safe havens for learning and growth.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the ONLY candidate in the Sheriff’s race that has been elected and entrusted by El Pasoans to run a County law enforcement office. I have been Constable for Precinct 1 since 2016. I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership with fresh perspectives for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have been working in law enforcement for over 20 years and have a great understanding of the complexities of the job. My focus is on making sure taxpayer resources are efficiently used and on addressing mental health in policing. I am dedicated to the safety and well-being of the people of El Paso and will use my experience to ensure that justice is served.