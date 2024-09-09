Rebecca Dow, candidate for New Mexico State Rep. District 38

Name: Rebecca Dow

Age: 51

Party: Republican

Occupation: Business owner and job creator, consultant/grant writer

Relevant Experience: I served in the New Mexico Legislature for 6 years and ran for governor in the previous gubernatorial election. Before my time in government, my husband and I managed a multi-faceted technology/consulting business and founded several community-based nonprofits designed to strengthen families and help children thrive. These nonprofits gave me a deep understanding of New Mexico's legal and regulatory environment, state and federal funding, and best practices. My legislative experience, combined with my extensive background in other fields, makes me a qualified candidate for District 38.

Personal: My husband Aaron and I will celebrate 32 years of marriage this November. We have two biological children and two additional children we consider family for life. We have three biological grandchildren and two additional grandchildren in whom we consider our own. Raising my children in New Mexico has motivated me to make this state a better place for everyone.

Website: https://www.dowforhouse.com/

Rebecca Dow is running for New Mexico State District 38. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

School safety is an issue top of mind for many New Mexicans. What policies will you work on to protect New Mexico students?

Our schools must be among the safest places in our community. We should have safety officers on every campus and ensure school boards prioritize safety measures in their budgets.

Additionally, I believe protecting students means leaving decisions about their schooling to their parents, not the government. Parents should always be part of conversations about a child’s education and well-being. I will support legislation that protects local school board authority, as they are closer to families and understand the heritage and culture of their communities.

Do you have any plans aimed at improving mental healthcare access in New Mexico?

It is easier to raise a healthy child than to mend a broken adult. Reforming CYFD and supporting parents when they need help can prevent the need for long term behavioral health interventions. I advocate for mandatory early and immediate interventions when substantiated abuse by parents of minor children. New Mexico's mental health crisis has been worsened by a growing drug crisis. We need more partnerships with existing organizations to create support avenues for those affected by mental health and drug problems and their families. Additionally, we must address the illegal drugs pouring in from across the border. This issue requires a comprehensive solution.

What steps should the state take to address inflation?

Inflation has soared nationwide, and our state leaders have failed to address it at the state level. Despite experiencing budget surpluses multiple years over, politicians have shut down and over-regulatory reforms. Instead of using surpluses to eliminate taxes, reform GRT, and ease business regulations, they have increased the recurring budget and passed laws raising business costs. We have the ability to lift the burden on businesses and consumers and give back to taxpayers; we just need to remove bad government policies.

Immigration continues to be a subject of debate for New Mexicans. How should the state respond to the crisis?

New Mexico is a diverse state with many immigrants. Our agriculture relies on immigrants, who, in turn, benefit from working in our state. Legal immigration is not the issue; our streets are flooded with narcotics due to a serious open border crisis that feeds into drugs and human trafficking, propping up the cartels. We cannot allow constant human exploitation at our border. Our state government needs to allocate resources at the border to better protect citizens. Otherwise, we will continue to suffer and crime will rise

As the cost of living rises, how will you help New Mexicans make ends meet?

The rising cost of living is directly tied to inflation and regulations that drive up the cost of goods. Ensuring New Mexicans have jobs is crucial. I am proud to have established one of the largest private employers in Sierra County, and I have fought to protect jobs across our state. We need to maintain steady, well-paying jobs, stimulate business growth, and take a look at non-health and safety regulations of industries that provide jobs and revenue to the state, such as oil, gas, and mining.

What changes, if any, would you like to make to New Mexico’s current abortion laws?

Radical politicians in Santa Fe have made New Mexico a destination for elective late-term abortions, including those for minors without parental notification, and without informed consent for the pregnant woman. Data shows most women who feel abortion is their only option would choose to keep and raise their child if they knew there were supportive resources. I advocate for informed consent, which includes information on the health risks associated with abortion, adoption options, and available social supports. I also want to establish standards of care to protect women, doctors, and minors. I support the majority of New Mexicans who believe late-term elective abortion is not acceptable.

What is the most pressing need in District 38?

According to residents, District 38 needs reduced crime, lower taxes, and a better environment for businesses and families. Most of Dona Ana District 38 is unincorporated and requires assistance with basic services such as road maintenance, infrastructure, animal control, and first responders. In Sierra County, the community of Elephant Butte prioritizes maintaining a minimum pool level for the lake and easing interactions with state and federal partners. In Socorro County, residents of the City of Socorro are concerned about attracting and retaining new families and businesses, as well as dealing with vacant homes and buildings.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Having previously represented this district, I have invested significant time in serving its residents and am deeply ingrained in the community. I want to see New Mexico thrive and have experience working with leaders across all branches of government and both sides of the aisle. New Mexico deserves a fighter willing to call out bad policy rather than create more of it. Whether I'm in the Roundhouse or not, that's what I've always done. Giving up is not in my nature. I am not driven by a political agenda; I want to bring prosperity and common sense to Santa Fe. For our jobs, our children, and our freedom, you can count on me to be in the fight.