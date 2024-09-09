Elizabeth Winterrowd, candidate for New Mexico State Rep. District 53

Name: Elizabeth Winterrowd

Age: 67

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired Special education and gifted student teacher of 17 years

Relevant Experience: I have earned my master’s degree in education, spent many years traveling the world as an Air Force wife, and taught many bright young children during my time as an educator. Through all of this, I have learned that families are being overlooked, entire communities are being forgotten, and education is falling apart. I believe that my life experiences and knowledge of the issues that face our state will bring relevant experience to the 53rd District.

Personal: I am a proud mother of four grown children, one of whom I adopted through the New Mexico Foster Care System. I have personal experience with CYFD and its inability to protect New Mexican children. I intend to make it a priority to hold this agency accountable.

Website: https://lizfornm.com/

Elizabeth Winterrowd is running for New Mexico State Rep. District 53. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

School safety is an issue top of mind for many New Mexicans. What policies will you work on to protect New Mexico students?

As an educator and a mother, I am consistently concerned about the well-being of students in our schools. As a community, we must make the safety of our children a top priority, which is why I believe that increasing police presence in and around our schools is a must. I also believe safety doesn’t just mean physical safety. The political agenda that has been imposed in our schools has shut parents out of classrooms and put both children and teachers at risk. We need to refocus our attention on education and opportunities, rather than focusing on adult-natured political and social agendas that are frankly inappropriate for young children.

Do you have any plans aimed at improving mental healthcare access in New Mexico?

The state has neglected to address the needs of those who have struggled with mental health. Some of it is fueled by trauma, something I’m familiar with having interacted with CYFD and the state foster system. But a lot of it stems from drug addiction which is made even worse with the influx of illegal drugs flowing across our border. We need protection at our borders to mitigate the access of narcotics, and we need to partner with community organizations to provide access to rehabilitation facilities and programs.

What steps should the state take to address inflation?

We have an incredibly strong agriculture industry, wonderful small businesses, and natural resources that other states only dream of. Our economy may be struggling due to inflation on a national scale, but it is taxation and overregulation at the state level that is keeping New Mexico families from feeling any kind of relief. Our businesses can hardly survive with the mandates that have been imposed on them, so they raise prices to cope with the regulatory burden. Similarly, our government currently does not tap our natural resources to its full potential. Instead, they shut down industries, kill jobs and fight for a green agenda that requires New Mexicans to shell out their own money to comply.

To start, we must deregulate. When businesses are not worrying about fines and taxes, and when companies that deal with natural resources can more efficiently deliver those resources, we all reap the benefit of lower prices. Secondarily, with a healthy state revenue and a consistent surplus, we can afford to give back to taxpayers instead of taking more money out of their pocket.

Immigration continues to be a subject of debate for New Mexicans. How should the state respond to the crisis?

As a district that is incredibly close to the southern border, we often witness the consequences of an unprotected border. Cartels are propped up by human, weapons, and narcotics trafficking. Furthermore, the influx of so many drugs into our state has caused a serious crime problem. If we care about our citizens, and if we want to put an end to the atrocities that occur at the border daily, then we need to take the responsibility and protect our own border.

As the cost of living rises, how will you help New Mexicans make ends meet?

Not only should the state deregulate so that businesses operate without the government sitting on their chests, but it should also look for opportunities to give back to the taxpayers and stimulate the economy. The New Mexico state government is currently operating with a record budget surplus, and we have the opportunity to give back to taxpayers as well as help businesses get back on their feet.

What changes, if any, would you like to make to New Mexico’s current abortion laws?

Right now, New Mexico is the late-term abortion capital of the United States, and our current politicians seem to like it that way. Abortion access up to the date of birth is not something the majority of our citizens are proud of. The state has taken it too far. Women and children deserve better protection and health care.

What is the most pressing need in District 53?

We must tackle the crime in our community that has been made even worse by the human and drug trafficking at our borders. While the radicals of the legislature have actively ignored any chance to address crime, I will to join the governor and other common-sense leaders in our state legislature who have been working hard to reduce crime and end the loopholes that have let dangerous criminals back into our neighborhoods and streets.

Further, I want to ensure that our education system is repaired. As an educator, I care deeply about providing opportunities for the children of this state, including creating opportunities for vocational training and trade schools. Teachers should be taken care of, not threatened by the government, parents should remain involved in their children’s learning, and politics should remain outside of the classroom.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

In a way, making headway in our state government is very similar to creating order in a classroom: everyone comes from a different background, everyone has their own answer or agenda, and everyone wants to be heard. But I will not tolerate sitting at the back of the room, raising my hand, waiting to be called on. Our community and our needs should not be overlooked. I will listen to the concerns of the people I represent and leverage my experience to make your voice heard.