Gabe Vasquez, candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 2 (New Mexico)

Name: Gabe Vasquez

Age: 40

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Incumbent Congressman for NM-02

Relevant Experience: My career has been focused on giving back to my community. In 2013, I helped build one of Las Cruces’ most successful startup companies and then joined Sen. Martin Heinrich’s staff to solve problems for NM businesses, communities and families. Then, I served as City Councilor in the City of Las Cruces, and as the Executive Director of the Las Cruces Hispano Chamber of Commerce. In my first term, I also successfully brought back over $14M in federal investments to my district, built bipartisan relationships and have introduced common-sense solutions.

Personal: I was raised by a single mother who taught me the value of hard work – something I carry with me every day to our Nation’s capital. I grew up on both sides of the border and have always enjoyed what our desert has to offer. I spend as much time as I can outside with my dog Suki, who loves to join me on fishing and hunting trips, and I love to spend time with my family and friends.

Website: gabeforcongress.com

Gabe Vasquez is running has served as U.S. Rep. Dist. 2 (New Mexico) since 2022. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

Fentanyl is a growing crisis in New Mexico. As a U.S. representative, what steps will you take to keep New Mexicans safe from this threat?

We need to put politics aside to deliver solutions for New Mexico and that is why I have taken proactive steps and introduced the bipartisan Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act, which comprehensively funds border security initiatives that will target fentanyl, including by installing new inspection technology at ports of entry. I have also introduced the Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act which would authorize DHS to specifically crack down on this trafficking.

As the U.S. grapples with inflation, how will you work to lower living costs for New Mexicans if elected?

I know New Mexican families feel the brunt of inflation every time they stop for gas or visit the grocery store. That’s why as part of my Lower Costs Plan I introduced the Inflation Relief Act that would provide a one-time refundable tax credit equal to 10% of a taxpayer’s federal taxes, the Ranching without Rep Tape Act to reduce burdens on ranchers and the Farm Workforce Support Act to support the people putting food on our tables. Additionally, I’ve supported the Child Tax Credit to ease the burden on our working families and co-sponsored the Combating Rural Inflation Act to address high prices in rural counties like those in NM-02. Lastly, one of my highest priorities is supporting job growth in New Mexico. That’s why I’ve brought home funding to boost job development and training programs and championed the Rural Jobs Act to increase investments in rural small-businesses.

What bill or measure would you introduce to help reduce gun violence in schools?

I’ve proudly sponsored a number of common-sense bills to reduce gun violence, including the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, Assault Weapons Ban, and Ethan’s Law. As a responsible gun owner and hunter, I value our right to own firearms but I believe we are long overdue for common-sense solutions to address gun violence, especially in our schools.

What steps does Congress need to take to address the immigration crisis?

A bipartisan bill was introduced in Senate, but unfortunately MAGA Republican leadership declared it dead on arrival because they’re more concerned with campaigning on this issue than they are addressing it. However, I’ve introduced multiple bipartisan bills to address our major immigration and border challenges, including the Smart Border Protection Act, the Human Accountability Act, Strengthening our Workforce Act, the Stop Coyotes Act, and the Farm Workforce Support Act which would all address the roots of our broken system.

In today’s divided political world, would you be willing to vote against your party and collaborate with your political rivals to create change for your constituents? Can you provide an example of a time when you’ve crossed party lines?

Yes, absolutely. I’ve stood up to party leaders on both sides of the aisle to do what’s right for New Mexico and I’ll continue to do that in Congress, where during my first year I ranked in the top 10% of my party for bipartisan votes. To give you a few examples, I voted to prohibit a ban on gas vehicles because that’s bad policy for communities like Southern New Mexico – we just don’t have the infrastructure. I have also crossed the aisle to protect New Mexico’s energy industry, which provides critical funding to our state government. Additionally, I’ve bucked my party’s leadership to vote on a number of bills to address our immigration and border security issues.

How will you help New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires?

I was on the ground in Ruidoso with local officials and the Mescalero Apache soon after the Salt Fire and South Fork Fire. I worked with private and public stakeholders to deliver resources to the affected area, and helped connect local leaders to federal offices to streamline communication and response times. Alongside the other members of our delegation, I called on the administration to declare a national emergency to ensure those communities receive aid from the federal government to respond and rebuild. I have also supported legislation to ensure that disaster aid is tax free, so that constituents can support their families, not pay back the government.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I ran for this office because my opponent, the former Congresswoman, refused to meet with the largest city in her district simply due to politics. She failed to represent everyone in her district, and that’s why we voted her out. Since taking office in 2023, I’ve traveled thousands of miles across this district – including the places that did not vote for me – to meet with constituents and learn about their challenges. While my opponent was in office, she sponsored a federal abortion ban that would’ve banned abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. She’s an extreme election denier who voted not to certify the 2020 election. She supports the agenda of CEOs and the 1%, so she doesn’t have the best interest of NM-02 at heart. I’m the best candidate for this district because I’ll continue to support job growth, fight for lower costs, protect a woman’s right to choose, and work to expand healthcare and housing affordability. I understand this district and its challenges and my first term in Congress reflects the level of hard work I’ve put into serving them these past 20 months.