Yvette Herrell, candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 2 (New Mexico)

Name: Yvette Herrell

Age: 60

Party: Republican

Occupation: Realtor

Relevant Experience: Small business owner, former New Mexico State Rep, former United States Congresswoman

Personal: Please provide a note on your personal life. I am an independent, service-minded leader who was born and raised here in New Mexico, growing up in Cloudcroft and now living in Alamogordo. As a State Representative and a U.S. Congresswoman, I put people over politics and sought to represent our New Mexico values. In my years of private sector experience as a small business owner I have created jobs and balanced budgets, and understand the economic challenges facing New Mexicans.

Website: YvetteHerrell.com

Yvette Herrell is running for U.S. Rep. Dist. 2 (New Mexico). Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

Fentanyl is a growing crisis in New Mexico. As a U.S. representative, what steps will you take to keep New Mexicans safe from this threat?

Stopping fentanyl starts with securing our southern border. We need to reimplement the Remain in Mexico policy, end catch and release, and complete the border wall. We also need to reform our broken asylum system to ensure prompt deportation of the vast majority of illegal immigrants who do not qualify for asylum. We also need to ensure our local law enforcement departments have the resources and tools to fight the fentanyl crisis in our communities. We also need to see that those selling, transporting, and poisoning the American people with fentanyl are held accountable and face serious consequences for their acts.

As the U.S. grapples with inflation, how will you work to lower living costs for New Mexicans if elected?

Inflation was created by out of control federal deficit spending. I support a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution to ensure that the federal government lives within its means just like New Mexico families must. Our national debt is $35 trillion and growing - this is totally unsustainable and must be addressed for the sake of future generations who will face the consequences of our nations’ addiction to debt. We must also support American Energy Independence to help lower the costs of fuel, utilities, food and transportation.

What bill or measure would you introduce to help reduce gun violence in schools?

Protecting our children is critical. We need to ensure our schools have robust security to ensure the safety of students and educational staff. I support the Reduce Gun Violence Act that was introduced in 2022 which will provide significant federal funding for physical school security, mental health resources, and the development of proven best practices for school districts to use as a resource.

What steps does Congress need to take to address the immigration crisis?

Millions of illegal immigrants have entered our country under the Biden Administration - significantly more than the entire population of New Mexico. This cannot be allowed to continue - the United States is a sovereign nation and must have clear, fair, and enforceable immigration laws just like every other country in the world does. Again, we need to return to the policies that were working under President Trump to secure the border: crack down on asylum fraud, end the practice of catch and release, reinstitute Remain in Mexico, and complete the border wall. We also need to make sure our Border Patrol agents are permitted to enforce our immigration laws and that they have the funding to do their jobs.

In today’s divided political world, would you be willing to vote against your party and collaborate with your political rivals to create change for your constituents? Can you provide an example of a time when you’ve crossed party lines?

I will work with anybody, regardless of party affiliation, to advance policies that will benefit New Mexicans. One example is my work on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which I co-sponsored along with my Democratic colleagues in the New Mexico delegation to provide resources for downwinders, uranium miners, and others impacted by exposure to radiation. I also took great pride in our office’s constituent services - helping citizens who are experiencing challenges with the government is non-partisan and something our team did extremely well.

Another example of my bipartisan record is my support for the Water Data Act and Rio Grande Water Security Act, both introduced by my Democratic colleague Rep. Melanie Stansbury, which I was proud to co-sponsor to help improve water data nationally and facilitate better water management across the Rio Grande Basin.

How will you help New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires?

In addition to supporting needed federal aid for victims of wildfires, I will also advocate for changes in policies that prevent the federal government from starting prescribed burns during the dry and windy season as they did when they started the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. We also need to make it easier to keep our forests clean - responsible forest thinning reduces the risk of fire and also makes our watersheds stronger while supporting grazing and the timber industry.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate to serve New Mexico’s Second District in Congress because of my relentless focus on the issues that matter most to our citizens: bringing down inflation, securing the border, and turning around New Mexico’s economy so more people have the opportunity to live the American Dream. Under the Biden/Vasquez agenda, costs have skyrocketed, millions of illegal immigrants have flooded into our country, and it’s harder than ever to get ahead. If elected, I will work to reverse the damage done to our nation during the past four years and support a return to the policies that made our country the greatest in the world to live, work, and raise a family. I will also work to undo burdensome federal rules that are compromising our ability to have robust and responsible energy and agriculture development and production. My focus will also be on expanding school choice so families can give their children the education they deserve and set them up for successful futures. We also must ensure we are placing the value of American citizens above all else, including our Veteran population and the struggling small businesses that have been essentially forgotten.