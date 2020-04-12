ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions continue tonight into Monday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 First Alert continues as winds will remain in the forecast for the start of the wekk.

Winds will continue overnight but will be much calmer than what we experienced earlier this afternoon.

We will continue to experience windy conditions Monday with afternoon highs dropping to below normal.

Seasonable to slightly below average temperatures will return by the rest of this week.

Mild breezes can be expected throughout most afternoons this week with stronger winds expected by the end of the week.