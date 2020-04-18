StormTrack Weather: Winds gradually calm down tonight, warmer temperatures ahead.

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Winds will gradually decrease down throughout the evening hours.

Sunday and Monday, wind will be occasional breezy but much lighter.

Temperatures will be near normal each day, with a potential warm-up toward the end of next week.

Tuesday, an upper level system will bring breezy to windy conditions to the Borderland.

Dry, upper level northwest flow sets in Wednesday through Saturday, with continued breezy afternoons.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app today.