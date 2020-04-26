StormTrack Weather: Borderland ties record high Sunday, hot temperatures continue this week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- 95 was the official high for Sunday afternoon. The borderland tied a record high that was broken back in 2012. The heat will continue throughout the next several days.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy, particularly on Thursday and Friday when the Borderland warms up into the upper 90s. Some locations may even see their first 100 degree day of the year.

The only slight relief from the heat will come on Wednesday as a backdoor cold front slides through and drops us down a couple of degrees.

