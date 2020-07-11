StormTRACK Weather: 9th Consecutive day of triple digits, new records possible

Weather

El Paso, Texas- Strong high pressure overhead will result in the hottest temperatures so far this year. El Paso expected to hit 111 surpassing the old record of 110. Las Cruces forecasting 107 possibly surpassing the old record of 106.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for portions of El Paso county through at least early Sunday, with a Heat Advisory through early Monday across much of the rest of the area excluding area mountains. Take precautions to limit exposure to this heat as most everyone will be susceptible to heat exhaustion and stroke.

It will remain hot all weekend. Any strenuous outdoor activity should be done in the morning hours when temps are still "cool." Stay safe, hydrated and check on loved ones during this heatwave.