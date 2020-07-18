StormTRACK Weather: Showers & storms this afternoon with hot temps

Weather

El Paso, Texas- We've had 15 straight days of triple digit temperatures for El Paso and Las Cruces. Temps will attempt to reach the 100s once again this afternoon, but this weekend could be the end of our hot streak. Our focus now, shifting to showers and thunderstorms.

We woke up to some rain showers in West El Paso this morning. Most of what is left is mainly cloud coverage, which should burn off my midday. This afternoon is when we'll see storms attempt to flare up. Weather models staying persistent in our storm chances for the rest of the week as well.

El Paso: High 101 with a 20% chance to see showers and thunderstorms develop. Air Quality Alert is in place for El Paso County. Those who have any respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities.

Las Cruces: High 99 with a 20% chance to see showers and thunderstorms develop.

As we look towards the next seven days. You'll notice those temperatures begin to decrease into the mid 90s. Rain chances remain in the forecast with each afternoon looking to be our best chance to see storms pop off.