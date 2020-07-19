StormTrack Weather: Scattered showers and T-storm chances remain in the forecast tonight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Sunday evening. Expect gusty conditions as storms develop in the area.

Moisture will continue to move into the Borderland over the next several days. This will lead to scattered to numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the mountains and isolated to scattered in the

lowlands during the afternoon and even the overnight hours.

Periods of heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms

which could lead to some minor flooding in low lying areas. Gusty

winds, cloud to ground lightning and small hail are also possibly

with any storm over the next few days.

Temperatures will continue to slowly decrease across the area with seasonal temperatures expected by mid-week.