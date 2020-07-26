StormTRACK Weather: Another round of showers and storms, mainly to the west

Weather

El Paso, Texas- We've still got plenty of monsoon moisture in place across the Borderland for today. This will mean another day with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures will probably fall just short of the daily average as moisture and clouds slow the heating. A steady southeast wind will keep the Gulf moisture moving in. Storms will produce areas of heavy rain, gusty outflows, and possible flash flooding.

The best storm chances are looking to be west of the Rio Grande. Therefore isolated storms will be more likely for El Paso and Las Cruces. High pressure to the east will help carry a southeast flow of winds into the Borderland, packed with enough moisture to fuel storm activity. That's all thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna.

El Paso county will top off in the lower 90s with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Doña Ana County will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s and also have a 30% chance to see storms develop

You will definitely feel the extra moisture in the air today. Feeling humid to muggy at times. Rain chances will begin to diminish by the start of this coming week partnered by a warming a trend.