StormTRACK Weather: Hot temps with storms later

Weather

El Paso, Texas- Low level moisture will persist Sunday, allowing scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon once again. Some areas could see severe thunderstorms, but for the time being, we will keep an eye on things. Best chances will be in the late afternoon into the evening.

Sunny skies in the early afternoon should allow temperatures to warm above normal. Some areas of the Borderland hitting the triple digit mark.

We also have an Air Quality Alert in place for El Paso. Those who have any respiratory issues it is best to limit any outdoor activities.

Storm chances will be in the 30% to 40% category for El Paso and Las Cruces.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather