StormTrack Weather: Showers and T-storms expected tonight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Showers and thunderstorms will linger tonight with some strong wind gusts possible. Mainly mountain storms develop on Monday with only an isolated chance across the lowlands.

Scattered mountain and isolated lowland storms will be likely through much of next week and the weekend as moisture levels remain low relative to this time of year.

Temperatures range from the upper 90s to low 100s across the lowlands, with Tuesday and Wednesday likely being the hottest days.

