StormTRACK Weather: Isolated storm chances with above average temperatures

El Paso, Texas- Isolated storm chances remain in the forecast with highs in the upper 90s for much of the Borderland.

As we wake up this morning you'll notice a good amount of clouds are still in the air. This will help us stay cool for most of the morning. Clouds should begin to burnout by mid day, giving us a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Highs are expected to remain above average for today once again. Some areas possibly hitting the triple digit mark.

10% chance to see isolated showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and into the evening for El Paso. 20% chance for isolated storms in Las Cruces.

Storm chances diminish after this weekend. Brace yourself for another heat wave as the triple digits are back in the forecast.

