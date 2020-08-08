StormTrack Weather: Near record breaking heat expected this week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland was one degree shy of a triple digit afternoon high. 99 was the official high, 6 degrees above the average high for this year.

Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday night. The rest of the week should remain dry other than possibility of a few mountain thunderstorms each day through Friday.

High temperatures will climb to around 10 degrees above normal the next several days.