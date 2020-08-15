StormTrack Weather: Saturday’s high makes for 6th straight day of record breaking temperatures for the Borderland

Weather

EL PASO, Texas- The Borderland has been dealing with record breaking heat since Monday and that streak continued Saturday afternoon.

106 was the official high Saturday afternoon, breaking the record high of 104 broken back in 2002.

Our afternoon highs will continue to remain above average for Sunday, but record breaks temps. will be coming to a stop after Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 90s by next week. However, triple digit heat will return by the end of the week.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in our forecast for the next several days as well.