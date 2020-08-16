StormTrack Weather: Slight evening storm chances remain in forecast

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- After a week of record breaking temperatures, the borderland received some much needed relief from the heat with afternoon showers.

Strong storms brought heavy rain, lightning and strong winds to west El Paso. Other parts of town recieved moderate to heavy rain and wind.

Drier conditions are expected overnight with temperatures remaining mild overnight as well.

While the borderland is not expected to see record breaking temperatures this coming week, afternoon highs will still remain above average.