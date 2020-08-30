StormTrack Weather: Shower, T-storm chances remain in evening forecast, slightly cooler temps. return this week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland got a break from triple digit heat Sunday as afternoon showers brought cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast tonight. Low end winds are expected as well.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast for the next seven days with afternoon highs dropping down to the mid to lower 90s this week.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic App to stay updated on the latest changes.