ABC-7 First Alert: Near record highs this weekend & big cool down Monday

El Paso, Texas-- A hot weekend is on tap, before we get power punched by a blast of cold air on Monday with gusty winds.

Two records are in jeopardy this weekend for El Paso. Today's forecast calls for a high of 99; the old record to beat is 97 last set in 2005. Tomorrow our forecast high is 96, which could tie the old record of the same number.

Early Monday morning, a strong backdoor cold front arrives to the Borderland. Dropping our temperatures nearly 30 degrees. East winds are expected to produce gusts from 40-45 MPH.

Eastern counties can possibly see even stronger wind gusts as the front arrives.

Temps rebound to the mid 80s by Wednesday with plenty of sunshine all week long.

Andres Valle

