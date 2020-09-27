FIRST ALERT: Strong winds expected overnight and much cooler temps. this week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland dealt with a record breaking weekend as our afternoon highs reached the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return as a cold front moves from east to west across the region during the morning hours.

This front will not bring any moisture with it, but a wind advisory is in place as strong winds are expected overnight. Winds will kick up a bit of dust.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected. West El Paso will experience the strongest wind gusts from this cold front.

Things will settle down Monday night with slightly cooler than normal conditions for Tuesday. However, the rest of the week will feature mainly sunny skies and a return to warmer conditions with lowland temps near 90 degrees by next weekend.

