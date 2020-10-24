ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Wintry weather arrives in the borderland next week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for a significant drop in temperatures next week behind a cold front that will bring rain chances as well.

A couple more days of warm weather are expected over the weekend

before a major cool down introduces wintry weather early next week.

Sunday will be another warm day with breezy to low end windy conditions expected.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Monday morning with scattered rain showers and mountain snows developing throughout the day.

Wintry precipitation will be possible across south central New Mexico and far west Texas Monday night.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be well below normal with parts of town only reaching lower 50s for the afternoon highs along with continued wet weather.

The rest of the week will be drier as a slow warming trend develops into next weekend.

