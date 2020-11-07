StormTrack Weather: Slight chance for showers, T-storms tonight, winds pick up Sunday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland experienced another record breaking afternoon. 85 was the official high Saturday afternoon breaking the record high of 83 that was held back in 1942.

Overnight, a slight chance for stray showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the main hazard for the next few days will be strong gusty winds, especially over area mountains.

Gusts of up to 35 mph are expected Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be drop a few degrees below average through Tuesday

morning, then a slow warming trend starts on Wednesday.

The forecast for the second half of the week will remain mostly fair before another system brings breezy conditions towards the end of the week.

