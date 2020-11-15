StormTrack Weather: Dry and warm weather expected this week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland had a taste of Fall like weather Sunday afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler that Saturday.

Dry and warm weather is expected through the week ahead under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will approach fifteen degrees above normal by Thursday, with several daily record highs possibly being broken.

Breezy winds and cooler weather is expected by next weekend, along with a slight chance of rain showers.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the latest forecast.