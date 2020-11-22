StormTrack Weather: Breezy conditions overnight, above average temperatures to kick off the week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Another warm day across the borderland as we reached 76 for the official afternoon high. Winds will gradually decrease overnight.

Low end windy conditions are expected to continue Monday afternoon with warm temperatures remaining in the forecast.

A weak cold front will approach the area Tuesday dropping our afternoon highs to the lower 70s and upper 60s for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks to be a warm afternoon with abover average temperatures expected.

A stronger cold front will push through Friday giving us slightly below average temperatures for Saturday afternoon.

