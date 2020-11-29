ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front moves in bringing cooler air and strong winds overnight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- An ABC-7 First Alert is in place for strong winds overnight and much colder air.

A cold front will move through the Borderland overnight tonight,

creating breezy to windy conditions for much of the area, and

especially for western slopes of area mountains. Gust of up to 55 mph are expected behind this cold front.

Winds will slowly decrease through the day on Monday, but temperatures will be cooler.

Tuesday may warm a handful of degrees over Monday, but another

cold front moves through the Borderland on Tuesday night. This

one will bring much cooler temperatures on Wednesday, and

especially on Thursday.

Temperatures will slightly warm on Friday and Saturday, but will stay below normal.

