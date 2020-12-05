StormTrack Weather: Quiet, calm weather ahead

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The start of the weekend was a nice one with cool temperatures and calm winds. Overnight temperatures will dip down to the lower 30s.

Quiet and calm weather will be the weather story for the next several days.

Afternoon highs will warm up each day by a few degrees giving us above average temperatures each afternoon.

A storm system will push through Thursday bringing rain chances to the area.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.