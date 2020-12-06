StormTrack Weather: Mild, calm conditions to start off the work week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland experienced another ice afternoon Sunday as afternoon highs remained a few degrees above average. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above the freezing mark.

Dry and mild conditions will occur through Wednesday. Temperatures will increase a degree or two each day, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the forecast period. Highs will reach 5-10 degrees above normal, which translates to the mid to upper 60s in the lowlands.

An approaching storm system will bring widespread rain showers to the region starting overnight Wednesday, continuing through the day on Thursday. This system will also bring breezy to windy conditions on Thursday and Friday.

All rain should end by Friday morning. Expect dry cooler conditions for the weekend, with highs at or just below normal.

