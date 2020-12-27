StormTrack Weather: Next storm system brings winds, cooler temps.

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Sunday afternoon brought warmer temperatures with 69 being the official high.

Above average temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast one more day before our next storm system moves in Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, mostly fair weather is expected through the early afternoon with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s in some parts of town.

Our next storm system moves in TUesday afternoon bringing winds and cooler temperatures.

Winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the late afternoon.

Slight chances for rain will remain in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.