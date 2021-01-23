ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, chances for showers and cooler temps. expected Sunday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds in the forecast Sunday.

A wind advisory is in place for El Paso and Las Cruces until Monday morning. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected. Slightly cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon could make outdoor temperatures a lot cooler. Chances for rain showers are in the forecast Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

Monday through Tuesday temperatures will become colder with widespread showers expected throughout those days.

Warmer dry weather is forecasted for Thursday through Friday.

