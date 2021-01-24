ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, light rain expected to continue Sunday evening

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds across the borderland Sunday afternoon.

Parts of town experienced gusts of up to 45 mph as a storm system moved through the area cause blowing dust and sand to become an issue for commuters.

A wind advisory is in place until 6 a.m. across the region. Winds are expected to continue throughout Sunday evening. Chances for showers are also expected with this storm system overnight.

This storm system will continue moving through our area until Tuesday. As a result, colder temperatures are expected with possibly heavy snows

falling over the higher mountains and rain and snow falling over

most of the lower elevations.

It will also be breezy to windy Monday and Tuesday. Drier weather returns Wednesday with temperatures warming Thursday and Friday.

