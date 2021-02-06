StormTrack Weather: Warm Super Bowl Sunday expected

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- For Sunday through Thursday we will be mostly sunny with high temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average.

We will see some breezy afternoon winds each day. For Friday and into next

weekend it will continue to be dry as cooler air begins to filter

into the region.

It is still unclear if the much colder air will stay east of the area or push into the region. Temperatures next weekend could be much below average or a little above average.

