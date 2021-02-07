StormTrack Weather: Quiet, warm, dry weather ahead

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The Borderland experienced a Spring-like afternoon with Sunday's afternoon highs topping off in the lower 70s. 73 was the official high and these warmer temperatures will be sticking around for the start of the work week.

A weak cold front will push through Friday picking up our winds and dropping our highs down to seasonal average temperatures.

