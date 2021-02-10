ABC-7 First Alert: Spring-like weather comes to an end late Saturday as Winter storm approaches

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First alert for a major change in our weekend forecast.

Seasonably warm and dry conditions will continue through Friday

with occasionally breezy west flow each afternoon. A slight chance

of rain showers will be possible Friday night, followed by cooler

temperatures on Saturday.

Major changes are expected Sunday into Monday as a polar air mass pushes in from the east and a winter storm system brings a mix of precipitation types.

A wintry mix Sunday afternoon will transition to widespread snow showers

overnight as a strong cold front pushes into the region. Some of the coldest air of the season is likely Monday morning. Light to moderate snow accumulations are possible for all locations.

Milder but still cool temperatures are expected next Tuesday into midweek along with mostly dry conditions.

