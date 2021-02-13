ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm expected to bring rain/snow mix and colder air

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for an extreme change in our forecast as a winter storm approaches the area.

Saturday's high temperatures were near average for this time of year. Overnight temperatures will dip down to the lower 40s.

The challenge to the forecast will be the timing of the cold front

that lurks just to our east. At the same time we will see a second,

stronger upper level storm system begin to bring precipitation back

to the area.

Right now the best timing for the cold front to bring the deeper cold air across the region is during the day on Sunday. The approaching upper level trough will have some moisture to work with, not much initially, so snow totals in the mountains through Sunday AM will be light, at around 1 to 2 inches.

Again the heavier snow and colder temperatures will wait until the day on

Sunday.

Things to keep in mind; If the cold front pushes faster across the

mountains to our east, we could see the arctic air spread across the

area during the AM hours on Sunday.

Road conditions can become dangerous as rain is expected to turn into ice Sunday into Monday.

