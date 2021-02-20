StormTrack Weather: Cold front overnight brings wind and cooler temperatures Sunday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Exactly one week ago the borderland was preparing for an artic blast to approach the borderland. Today, Spring-like temperatures and sunny skies graced our forecast.

These above average temperatures aren't expected to stick around Sunday as a cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected. Afternoon highs for Sunday will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for some parts of town.

Temperatures will then rise each day through Wednesday, with breezy afternoons.

We`ll finish the week with highs on Thursday and Friday reaching right

around seasonal average.

