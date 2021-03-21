ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds expected Sunday afternoon with blowing dust and sand

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds along with blowing dust and sand Sunday afternoon.

A series of Pacific storms will set up an active weather pattern with windy conditions expected each day this week starting with Sunday.

Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected Sunday afternoon. The time frame for the strongest wind gusts will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Strongest gusts are expected in the east part of town.

With these strong wind gusts, blowing dust and sand is possible.

Most days will be dry, but there is a possibility of lowland rain showers and for late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees below normal Monday and warm back up toward the end of the week. Drier conditions will occur toward the end of the week.

