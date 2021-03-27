StormTrack Weather: Warmer temps. ahead with strong winds returning

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Spring weather will continue across the Borderland for the

upcoming week.

Temperatures will be warming through Tuesday, but so will the winds. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s Tuesday with windy conditions ahead of a strong cold front for Tuesday night which will bring breezy east winds to the area for Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs will drop about 10 to 20 degrees behind the front before starting to rebound again for Friday and Saturday.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.